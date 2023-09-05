Volleyball notebook: Lady Bears down Harlan in rivalry showdown Published 11:30 am Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Lady Bears bounce back with district sweep at Harlan

By John Henson

Contributing Sports Writer

Two nights after a disappointing loss at Bell County, the Harlan County Lady Bears took out their frustrations and got back in the win column Thursday with an impressive showing at Harlan.

The Lady Bears ran their record to 5-2 and evened their district mark at 1-1 with a 25-10, 25-14, 25-8 win.

Harlan was its own worst enemy in the opening set with numerous unforced errors that helped HC pull away toward the end, closing the victory with a kill by Kylee Hoiska.

The second set was tied at 8-8 when consecutive points by Ashton Evans and Destiny Cornett started a 3-0 run. The Lady Bears were up 14-12 when Cornett, Savannah Hill, Hoiska and Dunn had points in a 6-1 run to put HC back in control.

Harlan County raced to a 12-2 lead in the third set and stayed in control. Dunn and Hoiska took turns drilling home points around the net as the lead grew to 20-5. Evans and Dunn each had kills in a 6-1 run to end the match.

The Lady Bears will take on Thomas Walker, Va., on Tuesday at HCHS. The 1-7 Lady Dragons return to action Tuesday at Williamsburg. The score and stats for those matches were not available as of press time.

Lady Cats sweep Harlan County in early-season district showdown

Bell County took over the top spot in the race for the 52nd District’s top seed with a 25-11, 25-23, 27-25 win last Tuesday over visiting Harlan County in a rematch of last year’s district championship game.

The Lady Cats dominated the first set, but HCHS battled to the wire in each of the next two sets, only to fall short in both.

Ashton Evans led the Lady Bears with 21 digs, 10 kills and four service aces. Kalista Dunn added 15 digs, seven kills and three assists. Lesleigh Brown had 13 digs, three aces, two assists and one kill. Destiny Cornett contributed 11 assists, six digs, two kills, one block and one ace. Savannah Hill had nine assists, four digs and two aces. Kylee Hoiska added nine digs, six kills and one ace.