HC’s Karst will continue basketball career at UVA-Wise Published 4:00 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

Staff Report

For more local sports coverage, check out our content partners at Harlan County Sports.

Harlan County senior guard Ella Karst has decided where she will continue her basketball career on the next level.

Karst announced last Thursday that she has committed to play at the University of Virginia-Wise. A four-year starter at point guard for the Lady Bears, Karst ranks third in school history with 1,473 points, behind all-staters Blair Green and Kaylee Gross, both seniors on the 2018 squad that won the school’s first 13th Region title. She ranks sixth in county history with 1,986 points overall, including two years at Harlan.

“I chose UVA-Wise because coach (Jamie) Cluesman was the first to reach out and was interested in me. After I went on my visit in the spring, I knew it was going to be the best fit for me,” Karst said. “You just see how close the players and the coaching staff were and that’s what I wanted. It felt like a family. I thought the campus was beautiful and it’s close to my family.”

Karst led Harlan County to a 22-10 record last season and a runner-up finish in the 52nd District Tournament as she averaged 19.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.