BSCTCS names new president Published 9:30 am Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) acting President Larry Ferguson says William Scott Rule, Ph.D., has been selected as the new president/CEO of Big Sandy Community and Technical College (BSCTC).

“I am elated to announce the appointment of Dr. Rule as the new president of Big Sandy Community & Technical College,” said Ferguson. “Dr. Rule brings experience and passion to the position and will be a great servant leader for BSCTC and the communities it serves.”

Rule, a retired educator with 31 years of experience in higher education, most recently served as president of West Georgia Technical College. Prior to that, he served as assistant commissioner for data, planning, and research for the Technical College System of Georgia.

Rule earned his bachelor’s degree from Southern Polytechnic State University (now Kennesaw State University), an MBA from Kennesaw State University and his doctorate from Georgia State University.

“With a unanimous decision, the board of directors of Big Sandy Community and Technical College has selected Dr. Scott Rule to lead the institution as its next president,” stated BSCTC Board Chair Howard Roberts. “This decision is the culmination of a thoughtful, thorough, and inclusive search process conducted for several months. We are grateful to the students, faculty, staff, and community members for their efforts to bring this search to a successful conclusion.”

“I am both honored and humbled to have been selected to serve as Big Sandy Community and Technical College’s next president,” said Rule. “During the intensive search process, I have been incredibly impressed with the people within the college who have a passion for what they do. That same passion was also evident and matched among the community members who support the college and rely on us as a means to economic prosperity for eastern Kentucky. My wife and I look forward to moving into the area, meeting new friends, and exploring the beautiful trails, lakes, and other amenities that we have only begun to find.”

Rule is scheduled to begin his new job on Jan. 1, 2024.