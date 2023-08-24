Harlan County Civil Lawsuit Reports

Published 4:25 pm Thursday, August 24, 2023

By Staff Reports

  • Kiya Calton vs. William Osborne — custody.
  • PCA Acquisitions, LLC, vs. Lenora L. Dixon — contract dispute.
  • UMB Bank, N.A., vs. Shirley Skidmore, et al. — foreclosure.
  • Nicholas Todd Wilson vs. Cynthia Ann Wilson — dissolution of marriage.
  • Dawnna S. Rowe vs. Joe Anthony Rowe — dissolution of marriage.
  • Justin Caldwell vs. Payton Caldwell — dissolution of marriage.
  • Jessica Brackett vs. Alexander M. Harris — dissolution of marriage.
  • Midland Credit Management, Incorporation, vs. Sharon Edwards — credit card debt collection.
  • Synchrony Bank vs. Irene Farley — credit card debt collection.
  • Capital One, N.A., vs. Travis Clem — credit card debt collection.
  • Capital One, N.A., vs. Sydney B. Helton — contract dispute.

