Harlan County Civil Lawsuit Reports
Published 4:25 pm Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Kiya Calton vs. William Osborne — custody.
- PCA Acquisitions, LLC, vs. Lenora L. Dixon — contract dispute.
- UMB Bank, N.A., vs. Shirley Skidmore, et al. — foreclosure.
- Nicholas Todd Wilson vs. Cynthia Ann Wilson — dissolution of marriage.
- Dawnna S. Rowe vs. Joe Anthony Rowe — dissolution of marriage.
- Justin Caldwell vs. Payton Caldwell — dissolution of marriage.
- Jessica Brackett vs. Alexander M. Harris — dissolution of marriage.
- Midland Credit Management, Incorporation, vs. Sharon Edwards — credit card debt collection.
- Synchrony Bank vs. Irene Farley — credit card debt collection.
- Capital One, N.A., vs. Travis Clem — credit card debt collection.
- Capital One, N.A., vs. Sydney B. Helton — contract dispute.