Evarts property tax rate unchanged Published 2:39 pm Thursday, August 24, 2023

The Evarts City Council performed a first reading of the city’s tax ordinance during a special called meeting recently. The proposed ordinance will leave the city’s tax rate for real and tangible property unchanged.

Mayor Eddie Manning brought the matter to the attention of the council early in the meeting.

“It’s the time of year nobody likes,” Manning said. “It’s time to talk about tax rates.”

According to the city’s accountant Troy Gaw, the city of Evarts is in the financial position to leave the rates unchanged for the upcoming fiscal year.

“I’m going to recommend you leave your property taxes at what they were last year,” Gaw said.

The city’s tax rate for real and tangible property for the preceding year was 41.5 cents per $100 of assessed value.

“That will generate about $300 more in revenue than what was calculated last year,” Gaw explained. “We have three options, and I believe that will be the best option.”

Following a reading of the updated ordinance, Manning asked for a motion to approve the first reading of the ordinance. The council passed a motion approving the first reading of the ordinance leaving the city’s real property and tangible property tax rates unchanged. The motion passed with no objection.

In other council activity:

• The council approved the minutes from the previous meeting;

• The council accepted the financial report;

• The council accepted reports from the Evarts City Police Department, Fire Department and Water Department.