Volleyball notebook: Lady Bears surge, Lady Dragons struggle Published 11:55 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

For complete game stories and stats on local volleyball check out our content partners Harlan County Sports.

Lady Bears start season strong

The Harlan County Lady Bears (3-1) are off to a hot start this season as they look to defend their 52nd District crown.

HC opened the season last Monday with a straight sets victory (25-16, 25-16 and 25-18) over Leslie County.

The next day the Lady Bears fell to defending 13th Region champions Whitley County three sets to one (19-25, 27-25, 25-14 and 25-17).

Perry County Central visited HC last Thursday and were defeated by the Lady Bears three sets to one (25-13, 19-25, 25-23 and 25-21).

The Lady Bears notched another win at home on Tuesday against Barbourville in straight sets (25-14, 25-11, and 25-9)

HC will host Rye Cove (Virginia) on Saturday at noon.

Lady Dragons struggle early in season

The Harlan Lady Dragons (1-5) have dropped three straight matches after earning their first win of the season last Thursday against visiting Middlesboro.

Harlan dropped their season opener on the road in straight sets against Pineville (25-19, 25-12 and 25-12).

The Lady Dragons righted the ship with the aforementioned victory over Middlesboro in straight sets ((25-17, 29-27 and 25-8).

On Saturday, the Lady Dragons dropped three straight matches in the Williamsburg All “A” Invitational Tournament. Losing to hosts Williamsburg (25-12, 25-20), Campbellsville (25-12, 25-16) and Buckhorn (21-25, 25-20, 27-25).

A return on Tuesday for the Lady Dragons yielded a straight sets defeat to Bell County (25-7, 25-10 and 25-10).

Harlan will next take to the court with a home match against rival Harlan County next Friday.