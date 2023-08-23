Harlan County Arrest Reports Published 10:30 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

• Virgial Anger, 48, of Dayhoit, was arrested on Aug. 15, by Kentucky State Police. He was indicted for first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Anger was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Edward Jones, 45, of Evarts, was arrested on Aug. 18, by Kentucky State Police. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Timothy Brock, 60, was arrested on Aug. 18, by a Harlan County Sheriff’s on an indictment warrant. Brock was indicted for first-degree trafficking a controlled substance. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Kenneth Smith, 49, of Evarts, was arrested by Harlan City Police on Aug. 18 on an indictment warrant. Smith was indicted for first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of a controlled substance (heroin), and possession of marijuana. Smith was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.