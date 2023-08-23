Cumblerand faces evading, endangerment charges Published 9:43 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

A Cumberland man is facing charges including fleeing or evading police and wanton endangerment after allegedly attempting to flee from police in a motor vehicle after nearly colliding with a police vehicle.

David Hatfield, 47, was arrested on Aug. 18 by Cumberland City Police.

According to the arrest citation, an officer was on patrol on College Road when he observed a pickup truck, being driven by Hatfield, traveling at a high rate of speed, nearly hitting the officer’s vehicle. The officer then turned and engaged their emergency equipment.

The pickup then accelerated quickly in the direction of Cloverlick Road, failing to yield and traveled at a high rate of speed through neighborhoods on the wrong side of the road before turning up a mine road near a mine entrance.

The officer advised other law enforcement to watch the exit on the other side of the mine at U.S. 119 in Cumberland.

A few minutes later, a Lynch police officer advised a vehicle matching the description of the pickup had exited the mine road onto U.S. 119.

At this time, Hatfield pulled over. Hatfield told police he fled because he had a suspended operator’s license.

Hatfield was charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), reckless driving, second-degree wanton endangerment and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $7,500 full cash bond.