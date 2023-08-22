Football notebook: Dragons rout Hancock, Bears fall to Middlesboro Published 10:30 am Tuesday, August 22, 2023

1 of 2

By John Henson

Contributing Sports Writer

Dragons rout Hancock in a season-opening game

On the opening night of the 2023 season, Friday at Hancock County, Tennessee, the Harlan Green Dragons experienced the good, the bad and the ugly of football in a 46-6 rout of the host Indians.

Hancock County was playing its first varsity football game since 2020 and was clearly no match for a Harlan team coming off an 8-4 mark last fall. The Dragons rolled up 318 rushing yards, with senior quarterback Donovan Montanaro scoring three times on 136 yards and junior tailback Darius Akal adding two scores on 108 yards in three quarters of action.

“We didn’t play very well,” Harlan coach Eric Perry said. “The defense didn’t bother because we had so many inexperienced guys out there. I was more disappointed in our offense in the first half. I thought we played a little better in the second half. I did like that in the second half we showed some life and showed some energy and played a little. I thought Donovan played well and our linemen did a good job of picking up some of their blitzes. We made a couple of plays on defense.”

But even with the dominating performance in its running game and an even more impressive effort on defense, the Dragons did plenty wrong with 14 penalties for 150 yards, including eight personal fouls and two costly ejections. The Dragons lost junior tight end/defensive end Hunter Clem in the third quarter, while Montanaro reportedly went out midway through the fourth during an apparent altercation on the Hancock County sideline. Both players will have to sit out the Dragons’ next two games.

Harlan will play host to Clay County on Friday.

For more, including a full game story, please visit our content partners at Harlan County Sports.

Grigsby runs for one TD, passes for another as Jackets outlast HCHS in Elevation Bowl

With aspirations of a deep playoff run in Class A two years after advancing to the final four in 2A, the Middlesboro Yellow Jackets passed a big test Saturday with a 14-6 win against visiting Harlan County in the season-opening Elevation Bowl.

The Jackets won the battle up front, holding HCHS to only 68 yards on the ground in the first half. The veteran secondary foursome of seniors Cayden Grigsby, Kam Wilson and Jack Yoakum and junior Gavin Shehan took over in the second half after the Bears got as close as two points. Senior quarterback Ethan Rhymer was shut out in the second half on five passing attempts, while Wilson made numerous big plays in run defense as he came up from safety for several big stops.

“They are athletic back there,” Middlesboro coach Larry French said of his defensive backs. “Cayden, Gavin, Jack and Kam can play back there if they want to. Wilson came up and made some plays tonight from his safety position. We’ve been trying to get him to do that for three years. He finally did that tonight, and it was a good time to do it.”

Grigsby, the Jackets’ star senior quarterback, was again the playmaker on offense with 66 yards rushing, including a 10-yard TD run in the first quarter, along with 121 yards through the air on nine-of-14 passing, capped by a 7-yard strike across the middle to Yoakum to give Middlesboro the eight-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Harlan County will travel to Hazard on Friday.

For more, including a full game story, please visit our content partners at Harlan County Sports.