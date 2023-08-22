Fish and Wildlife releases new regulations for Kentucky hunting seasons

By McKenna Horsley

Kentucky Lantern

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources announced a slew of administrative regulation amendments Friday, which include changes to bear and wild turkey hunting seasons.

Some amendments have received the needed legislative approval and are now in effect, a department news release said. Changes include the harvest limit for wild turkeys during the fall hunting season and rules for non-residents hunting black bears.

The department published detailed information about proposed and enacted amendments to administrative regulations on its website.

Here are some administrative regulations that have new amendments: