Florida prep pitcher sounds off on future UK softball teammates Published 4:30 pm Friday, August 18, 2023

Rachel Lawson had a lot of extra help when it came to convincing Florida pitcher Julie Kelley to join the Kentucky softball program.

Four of Kelley’s teammates on her AAU team, Fury Platinum, were already Kentucky signees — infielder Cassie Reasner of Alabama along with in-state utility players Emory Donaldson of Ballard, Peyton Plotts of Tates Creek and Ally Hutchins of McCracken County.

“Just hearing them talk about Kentucky meant a lot,” Kelley said. “Then after talking to coach Lawson who is such a great person and what she said, it just sounded amazing at Kentucky.

“Hearing what my teammates said and what their parents said about how great Lexington was and playing in the SEC, I just knew I wanted to go to Kentucky.”

Kelley said the four incoming UK freshmen are all “amazing teammates” who are also very funny. Here’s how she described each of them”

On Donaldson: “Emory was hurt all of the fall, so I met her in the summer. She is an amazing player. You can stick her anywhere and she could play the position. She also has a great bat.”

On Hutchins: “She is so funny. She is a third baseman on our travel team. She always cracks me up and lightens the mood for everyone. In nationals we were playing the No. 2 team and leading 1-0 in the sixth inning and she just made us all take a deep breath and relax. That’s how she is.”

On Plotts: “I only played two tournaments with her because she was hurt, but she is a great teammate. It was great having her to cheer me on when I needed it and she also has a very good bat.”

On Reasner: “Cassie, one of the best shortstops I have ever had behind me. Any ball that was hit up the middle that I thought was impossible to get, she would dive and get it. We were all shocked by what she did a lot of times.”