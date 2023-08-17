Severe weather has kept several roads closed in western Kentucky Published 9:35 am Thursday, August 17, 2023

Repeated bouts of severe weather in western Kentucky since late July, including tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and flooding, have resulted in a number of roads remaining closed after suffering damage in that region.

Crews from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) district office in Paducah are awaiting the arrival of steel culverts to start repairs at some of the locations where infrastructure was damaged by recent flash flooding, although some progress is being made.

Nine area highways in four counties continue to be impacted due to infrastructure damage from flash flood events over the last three weeks, according to KYTC. They include:

Ballard County

KY 802/LaCenter Road is closed at 6.7mm due to a cross-drain washout between Knight Road and Antioch Church Road.

KY 473 is closed at 2.5mm due to two cross drains washed out between Mosstown Road and Buchanan Road.

KY 358/Hinkleville Road is closed near the 4mm due between Hinkleville and U.S. 62.

Fulton County

KY 2140 is closed near the 3mm due to a culvert washout between KY 94 and KY 1129 – signs and barricades posted

Graves County

KY 408 is closed at the 0 to 1mm due to a washout between KY 339 and the Graves-Carlisle County Line – repairs are expected to be completed this week.

KY 945 is closed at 1.14mm due to erosion at the Gilbert Creek Bridge near Gilbert Road.

Hickman County