Kentucky State Police Post 10 welcomes new troopers Published 11:30 am Thursday, August 17, 2023

Submitted Article

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced that 51 cadets have graduated from the agency’s training academy and are now ready to report for duty across the commonwealth.

Cadet Class 103 graduates increase the number of KSP troopers protecting Kentucky’s 120 diverse counties to approximately 940, which is the highest number of troopers the agency has employed since 2006.

During the ceremony, KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. pledged the agency’s commitment to continue providing exceptional training and critical resources to the 51 graduates to ensure a successful and long career in law enforcement.

“I am pleased to welcome these new cadets to the ranks of trooper,” said Commissioner Burnett. “It’s been a hard-fought journey for each of them and they have more than earned the honor to wear our badge.”

Cadet Class 103 reported to the KSP training academy on Feb. 26 to embark upon 24 weeks of intense training to learn the job skills necessary to perform the duties of a state trooper. These graduating cadets will uphold the mission of KSP to promote public safety through service, integrity and professionalism using partnerships to prevent, reduce and deter crime and the fear of crime, enhance highway safety through education and enforcement, safeguard property and protect individual rights.

The graduates of Cadet Class 103 received more than 1,000 hours of classroom and field study in subjects such as constitutional law, juvenile and traffic law, use of force, weapons training, defensive tactics, first aid, high-speed vehicle pursuit, criminal investigation, computer literacy, hostage negotiations, evidence collection, radio procedures, search and seizure, crash investigation, drug identification, traffic control, crowd control, armed robbery response, electronic crimes, sex crimes, hate crimes, domestic violence, bomb threats and hazardous materials.

KSP Post 10 Captain Danny Caudill is excited to welcome new troopers to Harlan. Captain Caudill said, “these new troopers will increase our manpower to better serve citizens within our Post 10 area which covers Harlan, Bell and Knox Counties”.

The Post 10 graduates of the 103rd KSP Training Academy included: Anthony Brown, Gray, Ky., Benjamin Collett, Pineville, Ky., Charles Moore, Viper, Ky., Brian Nantz, Corbin, Ky., and James Shelton, Whitesburg, Ky.

Twenty-six cadets earned their associate degree in General Occupational and Technical Studies from the Bluegrass Community and Technical College during their 24-weeks at the training academy. These cadets benefited from the new hiring guidelines established by the state legislature in 2017. Through this revision, anyone who possesses a high school diploma or GED, and has three years of full-time work experience can apply for employment as a KSP Trooper and earn an associate degree during the training process. The Post 10 troopers who received their associate’s degree are Brian Nantz, Corbin, Ky. and James Shelton, Whitesburg, Ky.

KSP’s recruitment branch is currently accepting applications for the upcoming cadet class 104, which is slated to begin January 2024. The deadline to apply is by close of business Aug. 31.