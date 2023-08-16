Water Lantern Festival at Kingdom Come will offer unique evening experience Published 10:30 am Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Kingdom Come State Park’s Water Lantern Festival is returning for the fourth installment this year, providing the opportunity for people to celebrate life and family with food, music and visuals in the setting of the park’s picturesque lake and surrounding forests.

Kingdom Come State Park Manager Sherry Cornett provided information on this year’s event during a recent interview.

“We’re going to have free food – hot dogs – we’ll have a lakeside prayer service, and there will be some music,” Cornett said. “Each participant will get a floating lantern that they construct and decorate themselves in memory of a loved one or just someone they want to send a special wish.”

Cornett said the reason behind each person’s lantern is entirely up to them.

“It may even be just for themselves if there’s something they’re going through and they just want to send out good thoughts,” Cornett said.

Each lantern will be unique to the participant, with each person decorating their lantern however they wish.

“They put the lantern together and decorate it,” Cornett said. “They get a tea light that goes in the lantern. When it gets dark, we light the tea lights, and everyone goes around the lake and they set the lanterns in the lake. The lanterns float and light up the night sending out memories and thoughts to their loved ones.”

Cornett explained the water lanterns used for this event have no negative impact on the lake or the surrounding environment.

“These (water lanterns) are confined to the lake. They’re in a controlled environment,” Cornett said. “We take every precaution. Then, all the lanterns are removed after the event. Everything is controlled within the park.”

There is a $10 per person fee for each participant.

“Just come to the gift shop, come inside and pay and will give you everything you need,” Cornett said. “Then go outside, grab a hot dog, listen to some music and decorate your lantern.”

The Water Lantern Festival is scheduled from 7:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9. For more information or to reserve your spot, call (606) 589-4138 or (606) 589-2478.