Harlan County District Court News Published 12:30 pm Wednesday, August 16, 2023

• Tammy Duvall, 49, speeding (six miles per hour over the limit), failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense) — pleaded guilty, fined $645 ($450 suspended), failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card — pleaded guilty, fined $75 (court costs waived), failure to wear seat belt, failure to notify address change to the department of transportation — pleaded guilty, fined $75 (court costs waived).

• Jesse R. Brock, 39, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, display of illegal/altered registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, possessing license when privileges are revoked/suspended — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Debra Curtsinger, 47, failure to wear seat belt — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Leann McPherson, 43, of Pennington Gap, Va., operating a vehicle with one headlight, improper equipment, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license, no operator’s/moped license — continued for arraignment Oct. 2.

• Kendal Tyrone Caldwell, 40, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Edward Jones, 45, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, improper display of registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Jason Britton, 38, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to be operated on highway, failure to wear seat belt — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed.

• Sierra Crane, 30, no operator’s/moped license, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to be operated on highway, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), obstructed vision and/or no windshield — first charge, amended to license to be in possession, pleaded guilty, fined $233 on the first three charges; other charges, dismissed.

• Andrew Hampton, 30, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to surrender revoked operator’s license, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to be operated on highway, failure to wear seat belt — first charge, amended to license to be in possession, pleaded guilty, fined $193 on the first two charges; other charges, dismissed.

• Tiffany Rechelle Bennett, 30, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, resisting arrest — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Oct. 30.

• John Collett, 42, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), operating a vehicle with one headlight, improper equipment, licence to be in possession — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Nov. 13, speeding (18 miles per hour over the limit), license to be in possession — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Nov. 13.

• Aaron J. Robinson, speeding (six miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — jury trial scheduled Nov. 28.

• Leanne Danielle Barrett, 36, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Amanda Pace, four counts of third-degree terroristic threatening — jury trial scheduled Nov. 14.

• Bridgett Bruce, third-degree unlawful transaction of a minor — pretrial conference scheduled Nov. 13.

• James Walker, four counts of third-degree terroristic threatening — jury trial scheduled Nov. 14.

• Gary Wilder Jr., 27, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) — continued for arraignment Oct. 2.

• Timothy D. Brock, 38, alcohol intoxication in a public place — pleaded guilty, fined $193.

• Amanda Louise Logic, 38, third-degree criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Nov. 13 at 11 a.m.

• Teddy Joe Reese, 36, third-degree criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Nov. 13 at 11 a.m.

• Jordan Trey Steele, 22, disregarding stop sign, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — continued for arraignment Aug. 28.

• William Hendrix, 39, speeding (26 or more miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, possessing a license when privileges are revoked/suspended, failure to surrender revoked operator’s license, careless driving — jury trial scheduled Sept. 26.

• Candice Napier, third-degree unlawful transaction of a minor — pretrial conference scheduled Nov. 13.

• Rick Turner, 55, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), operating a vehicle on suspended revoked operator’s license, operating a vehicle with one headlight, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — jury trial scheduled Aug. 29.

• Allison Robbins, third-degree unlawful transaction of a minor — pretrial conference scheduled Nov. 13.

• Jessica Couch, 37, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, license to be in possession — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Aug. 28.

• Marshall Tyler Adams, 21, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal trespassing — jury trial scheduled March 12, 2024.

• Tommy McMillion, 31, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, obstructed vision and/or no windshield — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Johnny Joemesha Holcomb, 33, failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance security (first offense) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Ruby Partin, third-degree unlawful transaction of a minor — pretrial conference scheduled Nov. 13.

• Randy Junior McMillian, 39, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license, license plate not legible, failure to produce insurance card, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle — first charge, amended to license to be in possession, fined $183; other charges, dismissed.

• Adam C. Hale, operating a vehicle with one headlight, failure of owner to maintain required insurance security (first offense) — continued for arraignment Nov. 13.

• Linda Yvonne Johnson, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — pretrial conference scheduled Oct. 30.

• Priscilla Cargle, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting) — continued for arraignment Nov. 13.

• Tiffany Sexton, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, license to be in possession — pretrial conference scheduled Nov. 13.

• Robert Perkins, 44, third-degree criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking ($1,000 or more but under $10,000) — waived to grand jury.

• Houston Carter Fugate, speeding (12 miles per hour over the limit), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (second offense) — jury trial scheduled Nov. 14.

• Mark L. Thompson, 30, of Cawood, theft by unlawful taking (automobile) — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Nov. 13.

• Christopher Gilbert, 35, resident fishing without a license/permit — dismissed on proof.

• James Richards, 24, resident fishing without a license/permit — dismissed on proof.

• Jesse Robert Faulkner, speeding (21 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Nov. 13.

Pamela Stacey, 55, first-degree criminal trespassing, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Shawn McClain, 33, theft by unlawful taking, third-degree criminal mischief — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled April 16, 2024.

Heather Brock, third-degree unlawful transaction of a minor — pretrial conference scheduled Nov. 13.

Joshua Adam Stamper, 30, violation of local county ordinance, two counts of dogs to be vaccinated against rabies, two counts of dogs to be licensed, violation of local county ordinance — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $193; other charges, dismissed.

• Ashley Cloud, third-degree unlawful transaction of a minor — pretrial conference scheduled Nov. 13.

• Kathy Rice, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) — jury trial scheduled Oct. 31.

• Phillip Osborne, failure to give or improper signal, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license – pretrial conference scheduled Oct. 30.

• Mary A. Morgan, third-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree criminal mischief — pretrial conference scheduled Oct. 30.

• Alexander Bynum, 21, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) — jury trial scheduled April 16, 2024.

• Billy M. Griffin, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense) — jury trial scheduled Nov. 14.

• Charles Penny, 36, of Evarts, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.