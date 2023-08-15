Select Knorr soup mix products being recalled Published 9:29 am Tuesday, August 15, 2023

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced that Unilever United States Inc., is voluntarily recalling select Knorr Sopa Soup Mix products because the products may contain egg, which is not listed as an ingredient on the label.

The FDA warns that those who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg, run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide. No other Unilever or Knorr products are affected by this recall. To date, the company has not received any reports of consumer complaints or allergic reactions associated with this product. Anyone concerned about an allergic reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

The products covered by the recall are:

• 3.5 oz. Estrellitas con Tomate Tomato Based Star Pasta Soup Mix with a best used by date of prior to and including July 6, 2024,

• 3.5 oz. Fideos con Tomate Tomato Based Pasta Soup Mix with a best used by date of prior to and including July 6, 2024.

• 3.5 oz. Letras con Tomate Tomato Based Alphabet Pasta Soup Mix with a best used by date of prior to and including July 6, 2024.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled product should not consume it and should visit www.KnorrSopaRecall.com.External Link Disclaimer.

To receive a refund, consumers should take a picture of the back of the product that clearly shows the UPC and best if used by date.