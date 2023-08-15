Harlan County Arrest Reports Published 11:30 am Tuesday, August 15, 2023

• Andrew Patrick, 27, of Harlan, was arrested on Aug. 4, by Probation and Parole. Patrick was charged with probation violation and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Deanna Bowling, 58, of Harlan, was arrested on Aug. 4, by Harlan City Police. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), public intoxication, and second-degree burglary, and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Skylar Cornett, 19, of Wallins, was arrested on Aug. 8, by Harlan City Police. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication by controlled substance (excludes alcohol), possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft by unlawful taking. Cornett was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.