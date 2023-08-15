Harlan and Harlan County football season previews Published 5:00 pm Tuesday, August 15, 2023

1 of 2

By John Henson

Contributing Sports Writer

Green Dragons striving to build on last year’s breakthrough season

Coming off an 8-4 season that one could argue was the program’s best this century, the Harlan Green Dragons face the next step — build on their success.

“I think we can build off what we did last year, but we can’t rest on that either,” said Eric Perry, who enters his fifth season as coach. “I think these kids are hungry. I also think we have a little chip on our shoulders. We’re a work in progress, but I like our attitude, and I like our work ethic. District championships are great, but we’re looking at the big picture, and you don’t have to be district champs to be regional champs. We felt we matched up well with all the Class A teams outside of Pikeville last year.”

With a high-powered ground attack that produced almost 3,000 yards on the ground, the Dragons topped the 40-point mark five times from late September to a 42-7 playoff win over Lexington Sayre. Harlan’s season ended with a second-round loss to eventual state champ Pikeville. Perry and his coaching staff soon went to work to replace the graduation of seven key players, including running back Jayden Ward and his 1,423 yards and 19 touchdowns and big-play receiver/defensive back Will Austin, along with their top two tackers in Dylan Middleton and R.W. Sanford.

With Ward not around to handle the tough yardage between the tackles, Perry will turn to senior quarterback Donovan Montanaro and junior running back Darius Akal to take over as the primary playmakers. Akal rushed for 664 yards and eight touchdowns last season while Montanaro added 431 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns.

“We expect Darius to have a big year for us. He’s gotten stronger, plus he’s gotten faster with a 4.5, so he can fly,” Perry said. “I thought Donovan got really comfortable at quarterback by late last season. He’s our leader, and the kids rally around him. He’s a dual-threat guy who can run and throw. He will run the ball a lot. We’re a running team, and he’s a big part of it.”

Harlan took a bigger hit on defense where five of the team’s top eight tacklers graduated, including Middleton, Sanford and Ward.

With the Dragons’ top three linebackers gone, the secondary becomes the strength of the unit as four of the five starters return, including Akal and Vick on the corners and the Montanaro brothers at safety. Austin was the top playmaker of the five-man unit last season, but Perry is confident the remaining four can cause problems for opposing passing games. Cox, Caudill and freshman Beck Bryson will also see action in the secondary.

“They are athletic guys who can run and get to the football,” Perry said. “We feel good about what we’ve got back there.”

Madden was the top reserve in last year’s linebacking corps and saw extensive action. He becomes the leader of the unit after recording 21 tackles last season.

“Jeremiah was our fourth linebacker last year, but he played quite a bit and had some good games,” Perry said. “He’s one of our key players on defense. He leads our drill work and is a leader. We expect a lot from Jeremiah.”

Senior-dominated HCHS squad ready to build on last season’s improvement

After doubling their win total last season after only two victories n 2021, the Harlan County Black Bears bring back a veteran team this fall with aspirations of building on last season’s improvement.

Harlan County moves up from 4A to 5A this season, joining a district that includes Southwestern, Pulaski County, North Laurel and South Laurel. Even though moving up usually means tougher competition, the Bears have enjoyed success in the past with regional championships in 2010, 2012 and 2017 while in 5A.

“We have to get better every single game, win, lose or draw,” said Amos McCreary, who enters his third season as coach of the Bears. “We’ll have a tough schedule. We don’t have many teams with losing records on our schedule. Our district will be as tough as anyone we’ll see in the playoffs. The camaraderie of this group seems to be good, and the coaches have been together a couple of years.”

The offensive front may be the Bears’ biggest strength, led by a pair of seniors on the right side. Will Cassim, a guard, is a four-year starter, while Jacob Shoemaker is a three-year starter at tackle.

“Those two can match up with anyone in the region. Will is one of the best players in the region. He’s a kid who knows how to play, has the athletic ability to play the game and is mean enough to play the game. He knows both sides of the ball very well. We just have to figure out a way to rest him some,” McCreary said. “Jacob has learned how to play the game. If he gets on you, he will block. He’s a big, strong kid who knows how to play.”

Bradley Henson, a senior, and Peyton Jackson, a junior, are leading candidates at left tackle with both showing significant improvement in the offseason.

The Bears’ top two returning tacklers, Dallas Sergent and Carter Howard, are being counted on to lead the defense as the outside linebackers. Sergent was second to Josh Sergent in tackles last year with 87, while Howard was fourth with 71, including a team-high 15 for losses.

“Carter was the big play guy last year and Dallas was the steady guy,” McCreary said. “They both are coming off good seasons, and we need them to build on that this year as seniors.”

Brayden Howard will also see action at outside linebacker.

James Ryan Howard and Alred will be the inside linebackers and play a key role in the success of the defense. Shemar Carr, a freshman, is a future star, according to McCreary. Brody Hensley will also see action at linebacker.

“Both of those guys have got to come up and make tackles. James Ryan started for us last year and had some injuries. He played well for us early on in the season,” McCreary said. “Darren has to be really good at reading and quick where he’s going. He’s an aggressive and tough kid.”

