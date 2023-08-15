Evarts woman arrested on drug trafficking charges Published 10:37 am Tuesday, August 15, 2023

A woman is facing charges, including drug trafficking, after allegedly being found in possession of methamphetamine and other substances.

Brenda Napier, 48, of Evarts, was arrested on Aug. 1, by the Evarts City Police Department.

According to a news release, a search warrant was executed at Napier’s residence by the Evarts police. The warrant was obtained due to an investigation of several complaints of Napier selling drugs within city limits. The search resulted in the location of multiple illegal substances including methamphetamine, hydrocodone, Suboxone, gabapentin and marijuana.

Brenda Napier was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (drug unspecified), third-degree trafficking a controlled substance (drug unspecified), and possession of drug paraphernalia. Napier was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond secured by ten percent.

The case is still under investigation with additional charges pending.