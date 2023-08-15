Calipari officially adds ‘Big Z’ to Kentucky roster Published 3:00 pm Tuesday, August 15, 2023

The transfer of Zvonimir Ivišić became official on Monday.

The 7-foot-2 220-point forward from Vitez Croatia gives Kentucky an added presence in the post this season. Ivišić averaged 11.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game last season in the FIBA U20 European Championship.

“Big Z is a dynamic and modern big who has guard-like skills but can make a major impact around the rim,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said. “Defensively, he is an elite shot blocker who moves well for being 7-foot-2 and can impact the game from the outside-in because of his ability to make 3s. As excited as he is to play for us, I’m just as excited to have the opportunity to coach him. We can’t wait to get him to campus to get integrated with our team and our culture.”

Ivišić chose the Wildcats because of the opportunity to develop.

“I decided to come to Kentucky because it is the best spot in the U.S. for talented basketball players,” Ivišić said. “Coach Calipari is a Hall of Fame coach that has helped more players get to the NBA than anyone else.”