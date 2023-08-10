Dayhoit man charged with kidnapping, strangulation Published 2:39 pm Thursday, August 10, 2023

A Harlan County man is facing multiple charges, including kidnapping, strangulation and unlawful imprisonment, after allegedly assaulting a woman and holding her against her will for several hours.

David Owens, 42, of Dayhoit, was arrested on Aug. 2 by a deputy from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office received information a woman had been assaulted and held against her will. Deputies responded to the Evarts area and began a search, locating Owen’s vehicle. A traffic stop was performed, and deputies made contact with the female. Police noticed red marks and bruising on her throat and face.

It was alleged Owens assaulted her the day prior to contact, forcing her into his car so she could not contact law enforcement, and that he had held the female in his custody for several hours and assaulted her multiple times.

Owens was charged with first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree strangulation, kidnapping (adult), and fourth-degree assault. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $50,000 full cash bond.