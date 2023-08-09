Harlan County Schools students honored for Rogers Explorers, GSA Published 9:44 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

1 of 2

Editor’s Note: The print version of this story misspelled Sebastian Mosley’s name. The Enterprise apologizes and regrets this error.

A trio of Harlan County High School students have received honors from the Harlan County Board of Education for completing the 2023 Rogers Explorers program, while another HCHC student was honored for recently completing the prestigious Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts program.

According to the Center for Rural Development’s website, the Rogers Explorers program aims to assist ninth-grade students with an interest in science, technology and math onto a career path in those areas. Participants spend three days and two nights on a college or university campus being guided through hands-on assignments designed to teach teamwork, build leadership skills and encourage creative thinking.

The Harlan County High School students who completed Rogers Explorers are Sebastian Mosley, son of Dan and Stephanie Mosley, Addison Truitt, daughter of Adam and Tabitha Truitt, and Drew Sergent, son of Dallas and Marlene Sergent.

A news release states the Rogers Scholars program is developed, coordinated, and supervised by the Center for Rural Development, partnered with Eastern Kentucky University, Morehead State University, Asbury University, Lindsey Wilson College, University of Pikeville, the University of the Cumberlands and Union College.

Through hands-on classroom projects, Rogers Explorers are exposed to practical college level courses, fine-tune their leadership skills and develop resources and a network of contacts from all over southern and eastern Kentucky, states the release. Students from The Center for Rural Development’s 45-county service area may apply during their eighth-grade year.

More information about Rogers Explorers as well as an application available for download can be found at www.centeryouthprograms.com.

Additionally, Harlan County High School Senior Adrianna Hockenberry recently exhibited exceptional performance by completing the Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts (GSA) program.

According to the GSA website, “GSA is an arts education program of The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts. GSA is offered at no cost to the student, and is made available through funding from the state, as well as private fundraising. The value of GSA is $3,800 per student. GSA has served all 120 counties in the Commonwealth through the summer program and its outreach workshops.”

A news release states Hockenberry participates in multiple art programs at Harlan County High School and recently took part in the creative writing program at GSA. GSA provides high school students with talents in creative writing, dancing, music (both instrumental and vocal), acting, architecture and visual arts hand on opportunities in their chosen art. She is the daughter of Christopher and Jennifer Hockenberry.