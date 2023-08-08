5 Mayfield families get new homes as Western Kentucky rebuilds from tornadoes Published 10:30 am Tuesday, August 8, 2023

By McKenna Horsley

Kentucky Lantern

Five Mayfield families were given keys to new homes Friday as the region continues to rebuild after devastating tornadoes as well as recent flooding.

Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman joined The Hope Initiative in bestowing the keys, a governor’s office news release said. The Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund gave $500,000 for the homes and has supported The Hope Initiative’s building projects with $5.4 million total.

Kroger provided the families with kits that had food and cleaning supplies. Beshear thanked donors to the relief fund and Kroger for supporting the homes.

“Mayfield has such a bright future, and we will be here every step of the way as they keep moving forward,” the governor said in the press release.

Stephen Boyken, president of The Hope Initiative and lead pastor of His House Ministries, said in the news release a priority long-term need is “housing solutions for renters whose homes were lost or destroyed by the tornado.”

“While we are celebrating progress today with the dedication of five more homes, there still remains a long path ahead of us on the road to recovery,” Boyken said. “We are grateful for the commitment to rebuild and the continued support of Gov. Beshear’s office. The financial support from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund is allowing us to put the pieces and the people of our community back together one home at a time.”

The Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund was created after tornadoes tore through Western Kentucky in December 2021. More than 80 people died. Since then, the fund has raised more than $52 million in donations.