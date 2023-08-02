Traffic stop leads to trafficking charges for Virginia men Published 11:30 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Two Virginia men are facing multiple charges, including drug trafficking, after allegedly being found in possession of fentanyl following a traffic stop.

Jeremy Muse, 45, of Pennington Gap, Virginia and Chad Garrett, 41, of Keokee, Virginia were arrested on Thursday by a Harlan County Sheriff’s deputy.

According to a news press release, deputies performed a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling toward Harlan from the Cawood community.

The operator, Garrett, was determined to be impaired and arrested for DUI. Garrett was found to be a fugitive from Virginia.

The passenger in the vehicle, Muse, was found to be in possession of suspected fentanyl which had been packaged for resale. Muse was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, cash, and a handgun.

Muse was charged with trafficking a controlled substance, 1st-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

Garrett was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, improper registration plate, failure to or improper signal, failure to wear seat belt and fugitive from another state. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.