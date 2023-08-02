Appeals court refuses to restore gender-affirming care for transgender minors in Kentucky Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, August 2, 2023

By Sarah Ladd

Kentucky Lantern

The 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Monday rejected a request from the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky to let transgender minors access certain medical care once more.

The ACLU asked for emergency relief on July 18. The request came days after a federal judge stayed a temporary block on part of a new law.

The provisions of Senate Bill 150 under legal challenge ban gender-affirming medical care such as hormones and puberty blockers for transgender minors.

That stay meant that SB150 was enforceable for the first time. The legislature enacted the law earlier this year but a judge in June kept it from taking effect.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who is running for governor, celebrated his legal win on Tuesday.

“Last night’s ruling was a win for Kentuckians,” he said in a statement, “and a win for our values.”

On Twitter the ACLU said its lawyers are “disappointed” but “remain undeterred.”

“Trans people belong in Kentucky,” the ACLU said. “Lawmakers don’t belong between providers & patients.”