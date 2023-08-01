Harlan County Arrest Reports Published 12:30 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

The following arrests were made by various law enforcement agencies in Harlan County between July 26-28. They are matters of record and not indications of guilt or innocence.

• Anthony Smith, 45, was arrested by a Harlan County Sheriff’s deputy on July 26. He was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Smith was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Torie Smith, 25, of Harlan, was arrested on July 26 a by Harlan County Sheriff’s deputy. She was charged with 1st-degree possession of a controlled substance and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Tommy Napier, 72, of Kenvir, was arrested on July 26, by a Harlan County Sheriff’s deputy. He was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Edward Jones, 45, of Evarts, was arrested by a Harlan County Sheriff’s deputy on July 27. He was charged with 1st-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and improper registration plate. Jones was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Roy Gilreath, 45, of Baxter, was arrested by a Harlan County Sheriff’s deputy on July 27. He was charged with 1st-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, fraudulent use of a credit card, theft by deception and unlawful transaction with a minor. Gilreath was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Christopher Wood, 47, of Fayetteville, North Carolina was arrested on July 28 by Cumberland City Police. He was charged with 1st-degree possession of a controlled substance and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Clifton Simpkins, 51, of Whitesburg, was arrested on July 28 by Lynch City Police. He was charged with 1st-degree possession of a controlled substance and theft by deception. Simpkins was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.