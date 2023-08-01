Gubernatorial candidate Cameron visits Harlan Published 10:30 am Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R) made a campaign appearance in Harlan on Thursday to speak about his bid for governor. Cameron is challenging Governor Andy Beshear (D) for the governor’s office in the upcoming November General Election.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley introduced Cameron to the audience at the Harlan Center.

“We’re honored to have a special guest with us here today,” Mosley said. “I would like to thank everyone for coming out to the Harlan Center to see our attorney general, and who’s also our Republican nominee for governor…I’ve had the privilege to get to know him over the last four years…I can tell you two things about him. One, he’s been a very good attorney general, and two he’s one of the most genuine human beings I’ve ever known. He’s a good man.”

Cameron addressed a crowd including Harlan County Magistrates Bill Moore and James Howard, city of Harlan Mayor Joe Meadors, Harlan County Sheriff Chris Brewer, Harlan County Jailer B.J. Burkhart, Harlan County Attorney Fred Busroe, city of Loyall Mayor Clark Bailey and others.

“It’s certainly an honor to be here in Harlan County today,” Cameron said. “I’ve certainly been grateful to work alongside Judge Mosley on something that I know is important to a lot of you in this room, that’s fighting and pushing back against the opioid epidemic.”

Cameron then addressed his campaign.

“Let me start off with this, I don’t want to leave any doubts,” Cameron said. “Come November 7, you and I are going to retire Andy Beshear from the governor’s office. I’m confident of that not because of me but because you all have made a decision and a judgement to get involved in this campaign because you understand the stakes in November.”

Cameron noted there are three governor races in the United States this year, Louisiana, Mississippi and Kentucky.

“The nation’s eyes will be on the commonwealth,” Cameron said. “We get to decide what we want Kentucky to look like, not only for the remainder of the decade but for decades to come.”

According to Cameron, people want leadership that reflects their values.

“You want leadership that reflects the values of the men, women and children of Harlan and all 120 counties,” Cameron said.

Cameron stated there are now fewer jobs in the state.

“Workforce participation rate is low, and violent crime is high, Cameron said. “That is the case whether you live in an urban area or a rural area.”

Cameron also talked about the current state of the coal industry.

“We’ve also seen a governor who has sat idly by while the Biden administration has said repeatedly that they want to destroy the coal industry by 2035,” Cameron said.

Cameron expressed his thoughts on education in the state.

“We can have here in Kentucky a world-class education system,” Cameron said. “One in which we support our hardworking teachers, we look after them and give them the resources that they need, and we make sure our schools are about reading, writing, and math, they aren’t incubators for liberal progressive ideas.”

Cameron wrapped up his presentation to the appreciative crowd, spending some time afterward to speak with individuals before leaving for his next campaign stop in Pineville.

“We can make sure that this commonwealth supports the brave men and women in our law enforcement community,” Cameron said. “We can make sure that we keep our streets safe from crime and drugs. We can make sure that no small business ever feels threatened or feels like they’re going to have to shut down again. We can make sure that here in Kentucky we continue to preserve our coal industry, that we look after our Second Amendment rights, and that we preserve ideals that have propelled this nation forward since its very inception. Those ideals being faith, family and community. That’s what this race is about. It’s about preserving this commonwealth and our values. Not necessarily for ourselves, but for our kids and our grandkids.”