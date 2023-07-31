Dog Days on the horizon for Harlan Published 3:35 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

Everyone has heard the term dog days referring to the height of the summer season, but in Harlan, the phrase will take on extra meaning this year. Harlan Tourism is planning Dog Days of Kentucky, an event focusing on not the weather but a favorite summer food staple, the hot dog.

City of Harlan Tourism Director Brandon Pennington shed some light on how the new event was cooked up.

“We’ve been planning this event for a little while now,” Pennington said. “We were looking around at events based around food in our region and state.”

Pennington pointed out examples such as Rockcastle County’s Food Truck Championship and the Chicken Festival each year in London.

“I started looking into it, and I didn’t see anything that looked like a hot dog festival,” Pennington said. “So, I thought, why not just go for it.”

Pennington explained the event is set for Sept. 23 in downtown Harlan. The event will feature activities including a 5K dubbed the Hot Dog Hustle, hot dog costume contests and, of course, plenty of hot dogs available for all.

“We’ll have the Dog Day Championship where you can be the top dog for having the best hot dog,” Pennington said. “We’ll have vendors, music, entertainment, just a full day of fun.”

Folks entering the Dog Day Championship must prepare a few hot dogs for evaluation.

“We’re asking them to prepare four hot dogs based on different things such as presentation, taste, and a few other factors,” Pennington said. “The grand prize for the best hot dog in Kentucky is going to be $1,000.”

The second-place prize is $500, and third place is $250. There will also be a $250 prize for a fan favorite and a $250 Harlan Tourism prize.

Pennington mentioned the event is still in the planning stages, with many surprises in the works.

“We do have a hot dog eating contest,” Pennington said. “We only have 20 slots available for that. There’s been a lot of interest in it already. People are already trying to sign up.”

There will be no admission for the event.

For more information on applications and registrations for the event including the 5k, costume contests, vendors, championship and more visit www.harlancountytrails.com/…/dog-days-of…/ or call the Harlan Center at 606-573-4156.

“We’re super excited about this event,” Pennington said. “We’re inviting everybody to come down and have a full day of doggone fun!”