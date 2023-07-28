Nicely: 20 thoughts Published 2:00 pm Friday, July 28, 2023

By Stan Nicely

Guest Columnist

I was thinking…

1. I’m a legitimate food addict.

2. I attended a four-day professional growth session and learned I’m a little messed up. What I also found out is that so is everyone else.

3. It’s weird what can trigger my memories or emotions about my dad—things like driving down the bypass between 4:30 and 5 in the afternoon, early morning drives to work, cool evenings at home just as it starts to get dark, UK games, Cleveland games and things at work that I have wanted to tell him about. I sure miss him.

4. My mom is awesome — she just doesn’t know it.

5. Social media has created a society of complainers — about everything.

6. Some of you all need to be careful when it comes to those complaint statuses — if you don’t know the whole story, your comments may just be pouring gas on a fake fire.

7. I used to love hot weather. Now — not so much. Of course, I could say the same for cold weather. I apparently like that just-right weather.

8. How old would you tell people you were if you really didn’t know how old you were and just had to guess at it? For me—36. Not sure why—that’s just what my mind tells me. My body right now wouldn’t agree with that.

9. May was 29 years since I graduated high school. What?

10. “Life goes on in spite of it all.” —Anne Frank

11. “There’s no normal life—there’s just life. Get on with it.” —Doc Holiday

12. “I may not be a smart man, but I know what love is.” —Forrest Gump

13. I’d like to write a book of these random thoughts someday, but if I just depend on my thoughts, it would probably be a short book.

14. One of the things I love most about my wife is how protective she is over the people she loves—she’s a firecracker. Some of you know, and some of you have no idea.

15. I like these writings to be a little more light-hearted than this one has turned out, but it’s where I am right now.

16. Writing and golf are releases for me.

17. God blesses me on credit.

18. People are crazy.

19. The other day, I went by McDonald’s to get a caramel frappe with extra caramel, but the machine was torn up. I was shocked.

20. This world is a tough place. Be good to each other.