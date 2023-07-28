Harlan County youth sports news Published 3:00 pm Friday, July 28, 2023

Pee Wee football registration dates set

Harlan County Pee Wee Football League registration dates have been set. The program consists of flag football for K-1, Pee Wee football for grade 2-3 and junior league for grades 4-5. Cheerleading is for grades K-4.

The participation fee is $40 for flag football and $50 for other programs and is due at the time of registration. All players and cheerleaders must have an updated sports physical. All coaches must have an up to date background.

Contact Phillip Dozier at 273-5603 for more information.

Registration dates include:

• July 29 from 10a.m.-12 p.m. at Huff Park

• Aug. 3 from 6 p.m.-8p.m. at Huff Park

• Aug. 19 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Huff Park

HCHS basketball team to host camp

The Harlan County High School boys basketball team will be hosting a youth basketball camp Aug. 1-3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for boys and girls in grades 1-8.

Throughout the week, campers will receive instruction on fundamentals (shooting, passing, defense and dribbling). Also, there will be several competitions throughout the week for campers.

The individual camper fee will be $40, and each participant will receive a Black Bear camp T-shirt and certificates/awards.

Camp registration will begin on Aug. 1 at 9 a.m.

Middle school panoramas set for Aug.

The Harlan County High School boys basketball team will host the fourth-fifth-sixth-grade girls basketball panorama on Aug. 11 at HCHS. The seventh- and eighth-grade panorama will be held on Aug. 12.

Schedules and times will sent to coaches and administrators on Aug. 3.