Harlan County Civil Lawsuits

Published 1:30 pm Thursday, July 27, 2023

By Staff Reports

• Capital One, N.A., vs. Kimberly G. Stephens — contract dispute.

• Midland Credit Management, Incorporation, vs. Bobbie Reece — credit card debt collection.

• Midland Credit Management, Incorporation, vs. Carl Hughes — credit card debt collection.

• LVNV Funding, LLC, vs. Donald Shepherd  — contract dispute.

• LVNV Funding, LLC, vs. Tamatha Osborne — credit card debt collection.

• Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, vs. Courtney Cinnamon — credit card debt collection.

• Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, vs. Misty Shepherd — credit card debt collection.

• Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, vs. Jordan Patel — credit card debt collection.

• Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, vs. Douglas E. Stewart — credit card debt collection.

• Pineville Community Health Center, Incorporation, vs. Andrew Whitehead — seller plaintiff/service debt collection.

• Cash Express, LLC, vs. Jeremy Lete — contract dispute.

• Citibank, N.A., Sandra D. Kinner — credit card debt collection.

• Crowne Asset Management, LLC, vs. Jennifer Lean Fillippinie — contract dispute.

