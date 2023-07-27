Harlan County Civil Lawsuits
Published 1:30 pm Thursday, July 27, 2023
• Capital One, N.A., vs. Kimberly G. Stephens — contract dispute.
• Midland Credit Management, Incorporation, vs. Bobbie Reece — credit card debt collection.
• Midland Credit Management, Incorporation, vs. Carl Hughes — credit card debt collection.
• LVNV Funding, LLC, vs. Donald Shepherd — contract dispute.
• LVNV Funding, LLC, vs. Tamatha Osborne — credit card debt collection.
• Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, vs. Courtney Cinnamon — credit card debt collection.
• Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, vs. Misty Shepherd — credit card debt collection.
• Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, vs. Jordan Patel — credit card debt collection.
• Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, vs. Douglas E. Stewart — credit card debt collection.
• Pineville Community Health Center, Incorporation, vs. Andrew Whitehead — seller plaintiff/service debt collection.
• Cash Express, LLC, vs. Jeremy Lete — contract dispute.
• Citibank, N.A., Sandra D. Kinner — credit card debt collection.
• Crowne Asset Management, LLC, vs. Jennifer Lean Fillippinie — contract dispute.