Allergy alert issued on Member’s Mark Mozzarella Sticks Published 10:33 am Thursday, July 27, 2023

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued an allergy alert on one brand of mozzarella sticks sold in Kentucky and four other states because they could contain egg and soy, and that information does not appear on the product label.

As a result of the alert, Rich Products of Buffalo, N.Y., is recalling 15 cases of Member’s Mark Breaded Mozzarella Sticks because they may contain undeclared egg and soy. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg or soy risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

The recall was initiated after the company discovered that an incorrect raw material was used during the manufacturing process, which resulted in egg and soy being added to the product. Egg and soy do not appear in the ingredient listing on the package.

According to the FDA, the affected Member’s Mark Breaded Mozzarella Sticks were distributed to Sam’s Club retail stores in Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

The affected Member’s Mark Breaded Mozzarella Sticks are sold in a cardboard box package with a Net WT of 5 LB, Best If Used By Date of 12/28/2024 stamped on the side panel and a UPC number 078742226880 on the back of the package.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled Member’s Mark Breaded Mozzarella Sticks are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Those who have any questions about the recall may contact Rich’s Product Helpline at 1-800-356-7094 (anywhere in the United States) Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The FDA adds that no illnesses have been reported at this point.