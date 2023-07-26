Harlan County District Court Reports Published 12:39 pm Wednesday, July 26, 2023

• Joey Blevins, 44, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — waived to grand jury (bond set at $10,000 at 10 percent).

• Randy Perry, 47, license to be in possession, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card — pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived) and sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months), first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (first offense, drug unspecified), first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (first offense, more than 2 grams of methamphetamine), trafficking a controlled substance (first offense, Scheduled 3 drug unspecified), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — waived to grand jury (bond set at $20,000 at 10 percent).

• Elza Day, 34, third-degree criminal trespassing, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), third-degree criminal trespassing — first charge, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered to stay off property; other charges, dismissed.

• Michael Bowling, 68, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, unspecified drug) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $10,000 at 10 percent).

• Kathy A. Brock, 33, failure to wear seat belt, no operator’s/moped license, failure to notify address change to the department of transportation — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled July 2, 2024 (bond set at $10,000 at 10 percent).

• Teresa Clem, 53, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $10,000 at 10 percent).

• Ellevina L. Cottrell, 41, theft/receipt of stolen credit/debt card, six counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, two counts of second-degree forgery, six counts of theft by deception (includes cold checks) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $15,000 at 10 percent).

• James B. Engle, 43, second-degree assault second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $20,000 at 10 percent). Ordered to have no contact with alleged victim.

• Allen D. Eversole, 49, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury), two counts of first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $15,000 at 10 percent). Ordered to have no contract with alleged victim.

• Travis Fields, 27, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license, license to be in possession, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $10,000 at 10 percent).

• Debbie A. Romero, 35, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), second-degree disorderly conduct — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Toby Short, 43, no operator’s/moped license, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled July 2, 2024 (bond set at $30,000 at 10 percent), second-degree wanton endangerment — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled July 2, 2024. Ordered to have no contact with Jessica Short.

Misty K. Smiley, 50, operating a vehicle with one headlight, driving on a DUI-suspended license (first offense), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (second offense) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled June 25, 2024 (bond set at $7,000 at 10 percent).

• David Smith, 37, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to be operated on highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle — continued for arraignment.

• Andrea Ward, 44, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to be operated on highway, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, improper display of registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, security (first offense), failure to wear seat belt — first three charges, pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived) and sentenced to 30 days in jail probated 24 months); other charges, dismissed.

• Justin Williams, 39, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), resisting arrest, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct — waived to grand jury (bond set at $30,000 at 10 percent).

• Kathy Brock, 33, speeding (17 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), license to be in possession — pleaded not guilty,jury trial scheduled July 2, 2024 (bond set at $10,000 at 10 percent).

• Robin Middleton, 58, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (second offense), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, obstructed vision and/or no windshield, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled July 2, 2024 (bond set at $30,000 at 10 percent).

• Adam Caldwell, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license, license plate not illuminated — first charge, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail; other charge, dismissed.

Alan Dean, 39, alcohol intoxication in a public place — continued for arraignment.

• William Doan, 47, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (first offense, more than 2 grams of methamphetamine), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — waived to grand jury (bond set at $20,000 at 10 percent).

• Bobby Freeman, 53, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) — continued for arraignment.

• Gordon O. Fultz, 23, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment — continued for arraignment, second-degree attempted fleeing or evading police (on foot), menacing — continued for arraignment.

• Delmar Perry, 51, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — continued for arraignment.

• Destiny McMillion, 25, first-degree burglary — waived to grand jury (bond set at $30,000 at 10 percent).

• Tony Randall Harris, 45, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, sentenced to six days in jail.

• Roger Wayne Martin, 55, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, sentenced to six days in jail.

• Adam Helton, 35, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — continued for arraignment.