Harlan County Arrests

Published 1:30 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

By Staff Reports

Different Harlan County law enforcement agencies made the following arrests between July 18-23. They are not indications of guilt or innocence.

• Marcus Saylor, 22, of Baxter, was arrested on July 18 by a Harlan City Police officer. He was charged with third-degree burglary and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $10,000 full cash bond.

• Verdie Myers, 67, of Loyall, was arrested on Friday, July 21, by a Harlan County Sheriff’s deputy. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana, and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $1,000 full cash bond.

• Timothy Brock, 60, of Wallins, was arrested by a Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy on Sunday, July 23. He was charged with trafficking a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Brock was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,500 full cash bond.

