Cumberland woman faces assault, imprisonment charges Published 12:30 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

A woman is facing multiple charges, including assault and unlawful imprisonment, after allegedly tying up two individuals and stabbing one of them.

Brittany Napier, 34, of Cumberland, was arrested on Saturday by Kentucky State (KSP).

According to the citation, KSP Post 10, Harlan, received a complaint from a female stating two individuals, a male and a female, had been tied up against their will and the woman had been stabbed.

Troopers responded and obtained information that Napier and another person had entered the residence of the two individuals. Napier physically assaulted the woman while binding her wrists and ankles with shoe strings, handcuffs and duct tape. She then tied the woman to a chair, and at one point, placed her in a bathtub and threatened to drown her.

The citation states Napier had used duct tape to tie the male’s wrists and leg to his wheelchair. During the assault, Napier brandished a knife and stabbed the woman. The individual who entered the residence with Napier was located walking along railroad tracks nearby. The individual advised police they were at the residence but did not know Napier was going to bind and assault the man and woman. Police made contact with Napier after the vehicle she had been seen in was located. Police also located a pocket knife on the ground where Napier was observed in what appeared to be an attempt to stomp the knife into the ground to conceal it.

Napier was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree criminal mischief, and tampering with physical evidence. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $15,000 full cash bond.