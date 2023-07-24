1 killed in two vehicle collision Published 12:40 pm Monday, July 24, 2023

A woman was pronounced deceased following a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 119 late Sunday evening.

According to Kentucky State Police (KSP) Public Information Officer Shane Jacobs, the KSP received a report of a collision on U.S. 119 at approximately 11:29 p.m. on Sunday. Troopers Aaron Harris, Gabe Price and Colby Cochran responded to the scene and began a preliminary investigation.

Jacobs stated Abbie Brock, 59, of Coldiron, was operating a 2011 Ford F150 pickup truck traveling southbound on U.S. 119 when her vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2009 Mack semi-truck which was traveling northbound. Brock was pronounced deceased at the scene by Harlan County Coroner John Noe. KSP Det. Jake Middleton was then called to the scene.

Middleton is in charge of the investigation.