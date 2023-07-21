County requests bridge to be named in honor of late magistrate Published 12:30 pm Friday, July 21, 2023

During a recent meeting, the Harlan County Fiscal Court unanimously supported naming a bridge for Clark “Sparky” Middleton, who was a magistrate when he passed away suddenly earlier this year.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley called on Magistrate Robert Leo Miller, who was appointed to Middleton’s position on the Fiscal Court shortly after Middleton passed away, to bring the court up to date.

“I appreciate you putting this on the agenda,” Miller said. “This is a resolution that we can take some action on today for our good friend and fellow magistrate Clark ‘Sparky’ Middleton. I’d known him at least 20 years. I know how well he served this county and what a great friend he was to all of us.”

Miller explained the resolution is aimed at having the bridge on U.S. 421 at the foot of Pine Mountain named for Middleton.

“Hopefully, we can get this to Representative Bowling, Senator Turner and the transportation cabinet and get this moving and honor our fellow friend and public servant in an admirable way,” Miller said.

Mosley also gave some thoughts on the resolution.

“Thank you for that,” Mosley said. “Of course, we all miss Sparky; he was obviously a well-known public servant here for many years, whether it was as magistrate or constable, and prior to that dog catcher – which is how that was referred to at the time he did it – he wore many hats, and we certainly miss him.”

Mosley noted that Middleton’s loved ones are on the Fiscal Court’s collective mind.

“We still think often about his family, and we certainly miss him here on this court,” Mosley said.

Mosley explained the process for having the bridge named.

“In the past, the county could name bridges in the county for people who passed away, but the legislature changed that last legislative session,” Mosley said. “It has to go through the legislative process, so what Mr. Miller is asking is that we pass a resolution to send to the general assembly requesting the bridge on U.S. 421 at the bottom of Pine Mountain be named the Clark ‘Sparky’ Middleton Memorial Bridge.”

The magistrates unanimously passed a motion in support of the resolution to name the bridge for Middleton. The motion was made by Miller and seconded by Magistrate James Howard.