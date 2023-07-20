Reeves needs to work on playmaking according to NBA scouts Published 4:30 pm Thursday, July 20, 2023

Before Kentucky headed to Canada to play, Antonio Reeves shared a little bit of the feedback he got from NBA personnel.

Reeves put his name into the draft but eventually withdrew and then decided to return to Kentucky for a second season after averaging 14.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game last season after transferring from Illinois State. He shot 40 percent from 3-point range and had 37 points in a win at Arkansas.

“They (NBA officials) said I bring an NBA-level shooting ability to any team,” Reeves, who had 24, 23 and 27 points in the first three games last week in the GLOBAL Jam and shot 60 percent from the field, said. “The way that I space the floor, guys have to get out on me. I could play-make a little bit, put the ball on the floor.”

However, NBA officials also indicated Reeves could benefit from another year of college basketball.

“They want to see more of that (playmaking, putting the ball on the floor). That is the type of stuff they told me,” he said.

Reeves said he’s having “fun” and called his talented freshmen teammates “playful” in a complimentary way.

“It’s definitely been fun, just being with them all the time and just being able to vibe with them,” Reeves said.

Having freshmen guard DJ Wagner, Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham capable of doing so many things has also taken pressure off Reeves.

“I don’t have to try and make a play every time. I got guards that can facilitate already, so I’m not worried about that at all. I’m just worried about trying to win a game and trying to win a national championship. That’s my main focus,” Reeves said.