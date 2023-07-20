Harlan District, Bell Circuit judgeships on ballot in November Published 12:30 pm Thursday, July 20, 2023

The positions of Harlan District Judge and Bell County Circuit Judge will be on the ballot in November following the resignation of Harlan District Judge Scott Lisenbee and the upcoming retirement of Bell County Circuit Judge Robert Costanza.

Lisenbee served as district judge for the 26th District. Costanza will be retiring as circuit judge for the 44th Judicial District.

According to Kentucky State Senator Johnny Turner, the positions will be filled by election rather than appointment.

“Persons that are interested in the position in Harlan County can file anytime beginning July 16 up to 4 p.m. on August 8,” Turner explained.

Lisenbee explained his decision to resign came about due to the recent passing away of long-time Harlan County attorney Otis Doan, Jr.

“First, I’d like to thank all the people of Harlan County for electing me and allowing me to serve for the last six and a half years,” Lisenbee said. “It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve the people here in Harlan.”

Lisenbee did not take the decision lightly.

“After a lot of thought, deliberation, prayer, and discussing it with my family, I decided to return to private practice and take over for Otis,” Lisenbee said.

Lisenbee mentioned he began his law career working with Doan.

“That’s where I got my start over 20 years ago,” Lisenbee said. “I worked there for 14 years before I took the bench. I feel this is another opportunity to serve the people in a different capacity.”

Lisenbee said he would not rule out running for judge again at some point in the future.

“It was a great experience,” Lisenbee said.

Costanza’s retirement from the position of Bell County Circuit Judge will occur next month, said Turner.

“I was told by the Secretary of State’s office it’s going to be August 3, so any person interested in Bell County can file beginning August 3, and it closes August 8 at 4 p.m.,” Turner said.

Turner explained those elected in both Harlan and Bell Counties will serve out the remainder of the judge’s terms.

Both offices will be on their county’s ballot alongside the governor’s race for the November election. Since the openings are occurring close to a scheduled election day, there will be no appointments made to cover the positions before the election is held, Turner explained.

“If there was more time before an election, there’s a process for appointing somebody,” Turner said. “But that’s not going to occur in this case.”

Lisenbee was first elected to the bench by special election in 2016 upon the death of then District Judge Jeff Brock. Lisenbee ran unopposed in 2018 and 2022.

Costanza began serving as Bell County Circuit Judge in 2009, according to ballotpedia.org.

The election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 7.