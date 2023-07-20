16 UK track and field athletes honored for academic exploits Published 3:16 pm Thursday, July 20, 2023

News Report

Sixteen Kentucky track and field student athletes were recently named to the All-Academic Teams for the 2023 NCAA Division I Track & Field season selected by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

The following mens team members were selected for the honor:

• Michael Browning

• Langston Jackson

• Brandon Miller

• Brandon Nyandoro

• Beck O’Daniel

• Jacob Sobota

• Josh Sobota

The following womens team members were selected for the honor:

• Tamiia Fuller

• Sophie Galloway

• Kaylie Kenne

• Bryanna Lucas

• Phoebe McCowan

• Mallory Mullen

• Masai Russell

• Sydney Steely

• Siobhan Szerencsits

The award recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes and programs for their combined performances in athletic competitions and in the classroom. To be nominated for the award a student athlete must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale, including the most recent grading period, certifiable by either the program’s NCAA faculty representative, the program’s NCAA compliance coordinator or the school’s registrar’s office. The student athlete must have completed at least two semesters or three quarters at the nominating institution.

Indoor athletes must have finished the season ranked in the top 96 in any championship individual event, or in the top 48 in any championship relay event, for the most recent indoor season, certifiable by their place on final season performance lists on TFRRS for Indoor Track and Field (including performances achieved outside the qualifying window during the indoor season).

Outdoor athletes must have participated in any round of the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships (the preliminary championship competition and/or the final championship competition) or for the multi-events, must have finished the season ranked in the top 48 in the East or top 48 in the West for the most recent outdoor season, certifiable by their place on the NCAA Division I.

As a program, the cumulative GPA for the entire year for all student-athletes on the institution’s NCAA squad list for indoor and/or outdoor track and field must be 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale, including the most recent grading period.