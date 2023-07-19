Mills joins Cameron’s ticket in governor’s race, Coleman officially joins Beshear’s Published 10:35 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

By McKenna Horsley

Kentucky Lantern

Republican Daniel Cameron’s lieutenant governor pick is Sen. Robby Mills.

Mills is a state lawmaker from Henderson in Western Kentucky. He previously was a member of the House of Representatives.

According to his legislative bio, Mills is a former city commissioner and runs a small business.

During the 2023 legislative session, Mills sponsored Lofton’s Law, named after a University of Kentucky freshman who died from alcohol poisoning in 2021. The act, which was signed by Beshear and passed by the General Assembly, makes hazing a felony.

Mills was also the sponsor of a law that would bar some public-sector unions from being able to collect dues through payroll deductions. The General Assembly overruled Beshear’s veto of the measure, but Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Brian Edwards issued a temporary injunction for the law earlier this month.

One rumored running mate for Cameron was Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, who was a primary candidate. However, Quarles recently said in a Kentucky Newsmakers interview that he “made the decision” to not join Cameron’s ticket and instead wants to focus on education.

Coleman officially joins Democratic ticket

Democratic Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman formally filed to join Gov. Andy Beshear on his reelection ticket Tuesday morning.

Republican gubernatorial nominee Daniel Cameron, Kentucky’s attorney general, is set to announce his choice for lieutenant governor in a Wednesday morning news conference.

This year, for the first time, lieutenant governor candidates must file separately from their running mates to appear on the ballot.

Coleman, who formerly was a teacher and school administrator, was joined by her family and teachers at the state Capitol before signing papers in the secretary of state’s office. In remarks, she highlighted support of education and economic development and said that the other side has stoked “division, hate and negativity.”

“I can promise you that we will meet this moment, just as we always have, by showing up for people and building a better Kentucky for every child,” Coleman said.

Because of a change in state law, this is the first election cycle where lieutenant governor candidates have until after the primary election, the second Tuesday in August, to file. This year’s deadline is Aug. 8.

Beshear, who was not present for Coleman’s filing, was in Ashland Tuesday morning to announce updates for the upcoming Appalachian Regional Commission conference, according to a release from his office. He was joined by Gayle Manchin, the federal co-chair of the commission. Beshear is the states’ co-chair.