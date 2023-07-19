Harlan County Arrest Reports Published 1:30 pm Wednesday, July 19, 2023

The following arrests were made by law enforcement in Harlan County from July 12-15. They are not indications of guilt or innocence.

• Lee Skidmore, 50, of Baxter, was arrested on July 12 by a Probation and Parole officer. He was charged with parole violation lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Joann Howard, 44, of Harlan, was arrested on July 13 by a Harlan County Sheriff’s deputy. She was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was additionally served with a warrant for failure to appear and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Jonathan Ledford, 38, of Cumberland, was arrested on July 13 by a Cumberland City Police officer. He was charged with theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and no operators/moped license. Ledford was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Tina Britt, 51, of Harlan, was arrested a Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy on July 14. She was charged with parole violation and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Kevin Burkhart, 37, was charged with parole violation on July 14 by a Probation and Parole officer. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Kathy Rice, 39, of Harlan, was charged with parole violation by a Probation and Parole officer on July. Rice was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Teresa Clem, 53, of Wallins Creek, was arrested on July 15 by a Harlan City Police officer. She was charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and violation of conditions of release. Clem was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.