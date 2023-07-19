Cumberland man faces charges after allegedly being found with stolen ATV Published 12:29 pm Wednesday, July 19, 2023

A Cumberland man is facing charges, including receiving stolen property, after deputies allegedly found him working on a stolen ATV at his residence.

A Harlan County Sheriff’s deputy arrested Levitis Halcomb, 36, on Tuesday, July 11.

According to a news release, police received information concerning the possible location of a stolen ATV in the Cumberland area. Deputies responded to the residence along with Cumberland City Police officers. Law enforcement made contact with Halcomb, who was working on an ATV outside the home. Police determined Halcomb had an active bench warrant and placed him under arrest. The officers checked the VIN of the ATV and discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen.

Halcomb was charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000. He was additionally served with a warrant for failure to appear and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,000 full cash bond.