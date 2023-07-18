Harlan County District Court News Published 4:00 pm Tuesday, July 18, 2023

• Victor Colt Stewart, 28, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), possession of marijuana, failure to wear seat belt, rim or frame obscuring lettering or decal on plate — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended six months and sentenced to driving school; other charges, dismissed.

• Clarence P. Curtis, 37, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense) — pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended six months and sentenced to driving school.

• Elmon Lawson, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment Aug. 28.

• Linda Leann Engle, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Aug. 28.

• John Clem, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment Aug. 28.

• Elza Day, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — continued for arraignment Aug. 28.

• Michael D. Creech, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card — continued for arraignment Aug. 28.

• Jacob Johnson, 26, of Corbin, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended six months and sentenced to driving school; other charge, dismissed.

• Joe Monroe, 51, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Randy Boone Adkins, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Aug. 28.

• Angela M. King, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment Aug. 28.

• Daniel C. Ingram, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment Aug. 28.

• Jessica M. Foutch, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment Aug. 28.

• Sean Pace, 38, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, careless driving — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended six months and sentenced to driving school; other charges, dismissed.

• Sean L. Pace, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 60 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Elza Day, 34, two counts of third-degree criminal trespassing, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — continued for arraignment, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to be operated on highway, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, no motorcycle operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — continued for arraignment, failure to give or improper signal, disregarding stop sign, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, no tail lights, expired or no registration plate, no rear-view mirror, no operator’s/moped license — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Zechariah Seth Johnson, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate — continued for arraignment Aug. 28.

• Kurt D. Howard, 58, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, failure to wear seat belt, reckless driving, careless driving — first charge, amended to operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended six months and sentenced to driving school; other charges, dismissed.

• Johnny Darrell Gray, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card — continued for arraignment Aug. 28.

• Christopher G. Ingram, 31, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, second-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended six months, sentenced to 39 days in jail (probated 24 months) and sentenced todriving school; other charge, dismissed (victim not present).