Harlan County Property Transfers Published 12:30 pm Friday, July 14, 2023

Nancy Jeanette Johnson to Casey Johnson, tract or parcel of land in Harlan County.

Mary B.W. Middleton to Jerry W. Williams Sr., Parcel of land at Dayhoit — state tax $12.50.

Jerry W. Williams Sr , and Brenda A. Williams, to Jerry W. Williams Jr., Parcel of land at Dayhoit.

Stephanie Stamps and Gary Stamps to Blake Nathaniel and McKenzie Hope Gladson, tract of land in Harlan County — state tax $160.

Jerry and Wilma Ruth Swim to Jerry and Wilma Ruth Swim, property in Harlan County.

Patti Lisa Saylor, a/k/a Patti E. Saylor, and George H. Saylor Jr., to James D. and Teresa A. Noe, tracts or parcels of land in Nolansburg — state tax $18.

Glen Wilkinson to Marlene R. Wright and Sonya K. McKnight, tract of land in Harlan County.

Bryan Sumpter to Kentucky Natural Lands Trust, Incorporation, property in Harlan County — state tax $63.50.

Savanna N. Daniels to Brenda Daniels, tract of land in Harlan County.

David O. and Sarah Elizabeth Lewis to Manual Medina Arellano and Sara Evelia Torres Gonzales, tract or parcel of land in the city of Lynch — state tax $18.50.

Curtis Travis Young Jr., to Savannah Catherine Irene and Joseph Blevins, tracts or parcels of land in Harlan County — state tax $40.

Rolanda and Lane Smith to Dion and Ashley Coldiron, property in Harlan County.

Jane Best Miniard to Kentucky River Properties, LLC, property in Harlan County — state tax $5.