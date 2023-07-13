Veterans Reeves, Mitchell lead Cats past Germany in GLOBL Jam opener Published 3:51 pm Thursday, July 13, 2023

Kentucky’s veterans spurred victory in the opening round of the GLOBL Jam on Wednesday in Toronto. Kentucky is representing the United States in the event.

Returnee Antonio Reeves scored 24 and West Virginia transfer Tre Mitchell added 20 in an 81-73 triumph over Germany. Kentucky will take on Canada at 8 p.m. Thursday in the second of three scheduled games.

Reeves and Mitchell received support from starters DJ Wagner, Adou Thiero and Justin Edwards. Wagner, the team’s point guard, scored 16, connected on a pair of 3-pointers and dished out six assists. Thiero scored nine points and Edwards added four for the Wildcats.

Reeves scored 13 points to lead the Wildcats in the first half, while Mitchell knocked down three treys and scored 11 points in the second quarter.

Freshman and reigning Kentucky Mr. Basketball Reed Sheppard didn’t score, but the North Laurel product had six assists and pulled down three defensive rebounds.

Kentucky’s defense forced 22 turnovers and the Wildcats tallied 27 points off those miscues.

The Wildcats were without freshman Aaron Bradshaw and sophomore Ugonna Onyenso. Bradshaw didn’t make the trip to Toronto after having surgery on an injured foot. Onyenso injured his ankle at the end of a scrimmage against Africa on

Tuesday. Onyenso was walking on crutches and wore a boot on his left ankle.