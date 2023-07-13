Robertson County couple arrested for allegedly stealing money from VFD Published 10:31 am Thursday, July 13, 2023

Kentucky State Police say they have arrested and charged a Robertson County couple for allegedly stealing money from the Robertson County Volunteer Fire Department.

Detectives at the Dry Ridge KSP post arrested Larry W. Burden, 58, and his wife Angela Burden, 57, after they were indicted by the Robertson County grand jury on Monday.

State Police say both were in key roles within the Fire Department and are accused of using that agency’s funds for their own personal gain of more than $100,000.

Both have been charged with abuse of public trust more than $100,000, complicity abuse of public trust more than $100,000, theft by unlawful taking from $10,000 to $100,000 and complicity to theft by unlawful taking $10,000 to $100,000.

Larry and Angela Burden are both lodged in the Bourbon County Detention Center with their bond set at $114,000. They are scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 14.

According to WXIX-TV in Cincinnati, Larry Burden served as fire chief for more than 15 years until 2018, when the current fire chief, Jamie Fulton, took over. His current listed position is Robertson County Road Supervisor and solid waste coordinator. Angela was the Robertson County Volunteer Fire Department Treasurer for a decade prior to her termination in February 2023, Fulton told the television station.

Fulton says the alleged thefts happened while Larry was serving as chief and his wife was serving as treasurer. He declined to describe the details of the allegations but characterized them as “really upsetting.”