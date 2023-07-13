Birdhouse workshop is next weekend at Kingdom Come State Park Published 12:30 pm Thursday, July 13, 2023

For folks interested in crafts this month, the decoupage birdhouse Workshop takes flight on July 22 at Kingdom Come State Park.

The park’s recreation assistant Megan Falce took some time out of her duties at the park to provide some information on the workshop during a recent interview.

“Participants will get the chance to make their own decoupage birdhouse,” Falce explained. “Decoupage is when you cut things out of a newspaper or magazine or something like that and you paste it to something else. In this case, it’s going to be a birdhouse.”

The decoupage decoration process may also utilize paint and other decorative tools to create a unique piece.

“You can customize your own birdhouse and decorate it in any way you want,” Falce said.

The workshop is presented in partnership with Randi Lee Grant of Hillbilly Handcrafted.

“She (Grant) is going to be facilitating this birdhouse workshop and giving instruction,” Falce said. “All materials will be provided. You just show up.”

According to Falce, preregistration is required.

“The cost is $25 per person,” Falce said. “You can preregister by calling the Kingdom Come State Park Gift Shop at 606-589-2478.”

Falce pointed out that the workshop depends heavily on supplies, and preregistration is required to make sure enough materials are available for each participant.

“This workshop is going to run from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.,” Falce said. “You may be finished before 1 p.m., but we want to allow a large enough window for folks to get their craft done. The finished birdhouse can, of course, be used as a home for birds to use or you could just use it as a decoration around your house.”

The workshop will take place at the park’s upper picnic shelter.