Reptile program set for Saturday at Kingdom Come Published 12:59 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Kingdom Come State Park is hosting its first reptile and amphibian program on July 15, with all sorts of snakes, frogs and lizards expected to appear for anyone who wishes to learn about the creatures.

During a recent interview, Kingdom Come State Park Manager Sherry Cornett shed some light on the upcoming program.

“We’re going to give you a hands-on experience with some snakes, lizards, frogs, just all different reptiles and amphibians that we have not only here at the park but that are native to this area,” Cornett said. “Michael Amburgey is going to be presenting the program.”

The program is titled Slither Dogs Herping, Cornett said.

“That is his title,” Cornett said. “He does a wonderful program.”

There will be two separate installments of the program.

“The first one will be at 1 p.m.,” Cornett said. “The second one will be at 4 p.m. You must buy your tickets in advance because there will be limited seating. We’ve only going to take so many people because we want everybody to have the best experience possible and get to do some real hands-on action with the animals, really get up close and personal with them.”

Cornett mentioned this is the first program with Amburgey the park has done.

“We have done programs for school groups, but as far as doing it for the public, this is the first time Michael (Amburgey) has been with us here at the park,” Cornett said.

The program is expected to feature different types of snakes, frogs, salamanders, and many other reptile and amphibian species. No dangerous animals will be included.

“There will not be anything poisonous,” Cornett said.

Tickets can be purchased for $5 at the Kingdom Come State Park Gift Shop. Tickets must be pre-purchased. Ages 2 and under are admitted free. The program will be held on July 15 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the lower shelter near the Kingdom Come State Park Gift Shop. For more information, call Kingdom Come State Park at 606-589-2478.