Hitachi expanding operation in Madison County

The project will see company leaders invest in site improvements and renovations at their Berea location, including increased production lines and additional equipment. The expansion of the facility will include an additional 752,000 square feet on 62 acres and comes in response to increased market demand and growth within the EV industry. Hitachi’s investment will bring the company’s total Kentucky employment at their Harrodsburg and Berea facilities to over 2,100 workers.
“Manufacturing and the automotive sector have long been staples of the Commonwealth’s economy,” said Gov. Andy Beshear, “and with the rapidly growing EV sector bringing quality jobs and investments to our communities, we are setting Kentucky up for sustained success. I want to thank the leaders at Hitachi Astemo for their commitment to the Commonwealth and look forward to their continued success in Berea.”
In January 2021, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Keihin, Showa and Nissin Kogyo completed a business merger and began their journey as the global mega-supplier Hitachi Astemo. The company provides advanced mobility solutions in the areas of electric powertrains for automobiles, advanced chassis, autonomous driving/advanced driver assistance systems and systems for motorcycles.
Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Hitachi expanded into the U.S. market in the 1980s with its first factory in Kentucky. Today, the company serves as a global mega-supplier to some of the largest automobile manufacturers in the world and has more than 20 manufacturing sites in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.
“As we approach 40 years of manufacturing in this great state, we are pleased to continue our commitment to growing here in Kentucky,” said Tim Clark, president of Hitachi Astemo Americas. “This announcement is a bold step in the direction of vehicle electrification and embodies our new company name – Hitachi Astemo, which stands for Advanced Sustainable Technology for Mobility. Hitachi was founded on the basis of a pioneering spirit and being in harmony with society. This next generation of automotive technology allows us to further that ambition, and we are proud to be able to do that in Berea.”